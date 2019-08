The Jonas Brothers went retro for their new video.

Only Human shows the Bros performing in a club for a live broadcast.

The clothes and scenery put off a definite 1980s vibe. There are phone booths, dance scenes in the street and some very obvious product placement.

The Jonas Brothers are currently on their Happiness Begins tour and will be back in November 15th at the BB&T! Win tix here!

What is your favorite vintage 80s music video?