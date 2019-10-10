The Jonas Brothers are brewing up a special batch of Coors Light

Coors Brewing Company

Coors Brewing CompanyThe Jonas Brothers like their booze. First, Nick Jonas launched his own brand of tequila. Now, Nick, Joe and Kevin are unveiling a special batch of beer that they helped brew.

The limited edition Coors Light will feature a custom label inspired by the Jonas Brothers’ album art and will be available for 21 and over fans to purchase in mid-November.

During their Colorado tour stop for their Happiness Begins tour, the siblings paid a visit to the Coors Brewery in Golden to be part of creating their own batch.

"We are long-time fans of Coors Light and were really excited to be invited out to the Coors brewery," the JoBros say in a statement. "We can't wait for our fans to try the limited edition six-packs of Coors Light that we helped to brew. And it's pretty amazing that our faces are on the iconic mountains on the bottle."

They’re not kidding when they say they’ve been long-time fans of the beer. Joe had Coors Light bottles with custom labels at his wedding to Sophie Turner, and Coors Light also made a cameo in the band's "Only Human" video.

Coors Light Brewed with the Jonas Brothers will be available while supplies last in Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Nashville and Tampa.

