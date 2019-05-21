The Jonas Brothers ambush unsuspecting New Yorkers for "Billy on the Street"

Peggy Sirota

Peggy SirotaThe Jonas Brothers surprised unsuspecting New Yorkers in the latest episode of Billy on the Street with comedian Billy Eichner.

In the hilarious video, Nick, Joe, Kevin and Billy ambush strangers to remind them that the JoBros are back together and grill them with questions like, “Who's your favorite Jonas Brother?” "Nick," one woman immediately answers, as Joe and Kevin jokingly storm off.

The results from New Yorkers are mixed: some freak out over the group, while others couldn’t care less. When Billy approaches an elderly man and tells him the Jonas Brothers are back together, he grumbles, "Who cares?"

The Jonas Brothers will be releasing their first new album in 10 years, Happiness Begins, on June 7. A documentary about their comeback, called Chasing Happiness, drops on Amazon Prime Video June 4.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.