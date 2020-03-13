The JetBlue Passenger Who Flew While Infected With Coronavirus Has Been Banned For Life!

A passenger who boarded a JetBlue flight while waiting for his coronavirus diagnosis has been banned from the airline for life.

The passenger flew from New York to West Palm Beach on Wednesday. He found out his positive test results during the flight. He told the flight crew about it after they landed.

The airline said, “[The] event put our crewmembers, customers, and federal and local officials in an unsettling situation that could have easily been avoided, and as such, this customer will not be permitted to fly on JetBlue in the future.”

Do you think other airlines will find out who it is and prevent him from flying again?

