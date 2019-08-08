The "J-Sisters" celebrate opening night of Jonas Brothers tour in Miami

Peggy Sirota

Peggy SirotaThe Jonas Brothers kicked off their Happiness Begins Tour on Wednesday night -- and who was in attendance to show support during the exciting evening? Their famous spouses, aka "The J-Sisters."

Actress Sophie Turner, who recently married Joe Jonas; Danielle Jonas, who married Kevin Jonas in 2009; and Priyanka Chopra, who married Nick Jonas in 2018, came out to celebrate the tour opener in Miami.

Priyanka shared some photos of the trio on her Instagram, captioning one shot "#wivesontour." The three women all wore T-shirts featuring the band.

She also shared another photo of the ladies with Kevin and Danielle's daughters, Alena, 5, and Valentina, 2. "The #jsisters for life," she captioned the photo.

The entire family also gathered for a group photo on the big night, which Nick described as "one of the best nights of my life" in an Instagram post.

Joe described the tour opener as "everything we could have hoped for and more" in another post.

During the show, the band brought out surprise guests Sebastián Yatra, Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha and performed their joint hit song "Runaway" with the three Latin stars.

The band's next tour stop is on Friday, Aug. 9, at Amway Center in Orlando.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.