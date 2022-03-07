The Hills in Springfield: The Weeknd is coming to ‘The Simpsons’

Ella DeGea/CBS via Getty Images

The Weeknd has a pretty big gig coming up…he’ll be appearing on The Simpsons! He confirmed his exciting new venture on Twitter, saying he is “proud of this one.”

The Weeknd shared a link to a story from his fans’ watchdog account, The Weeknd Access, which reports that he will “voice the character of ‘Orion Hughes’ in the new episode of ‘The Simpsons’ which will premiere this March 20th.” Not much else is known about his stint on the long-running animated sitcom.

The Grammy winner has dreamed of voicing a character on The Simpsons for years. He apparently spoke it into existence when talking to Variety in 2020. “An obvious bucket list would be to work on The Simpsons,” he said. “That would be a dream — and if they’re reading this, I actually have a pretty cool idea if they’re down.”

The Weeknd has previously crashed the animated universes of American Dad and Robot Chicken﻿, where he either spoofed himself or created alternate versions of his musical personas. “I want to continue to create different Weeknds in alternate universes,” he also said in the same Variety interview.

