What is America’s favorite sandwich? A Grilled Cheese!

A survey by YouGov found that 79 percent of people put the cheesy sandwich at the top of their list.

The grilled chicken sandwich came in second place.

The rest of the top five sandwiches are turkey, roast beef and ham.

What is your favorite sandwich? Mine is Boar’s Head Ham on potato bread with butter! Yummmmmmmmmm I eat them almost everyday!