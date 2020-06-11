The Grammys reveal new awards after retiring the term "urban" from categories

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Grammy Awards are making some major changes for its 2021 ceremony.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the Recording Academy announced that it updated both the award categories and the guidelines and rules for the Award-nominating process for the 63rd annual awards-show that's been scheduled for next year.

CEO of the Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement, "I’m excited to announce our latest changes, as we're constantly evaluating our Awards process and evolving it to ensure the GRAMMY Awards are inclusive and reflect the current state of the music industry."

The Grammys listed four awards who received a revamp and they are as follows:

Best Urban Contemporary Album is now Best Progressive R&B Album

Best Rap/Sung Performance Category is now Best Melodic Rap Performance

Latin Pop Album has been renamed Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album

Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album has been renamed Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album.

There were also changes made regarding what makes an artist eligible for the coveted Best New Artist award.

"There is no longer a specified maximum number of releases prohibiting artists from entering the Best New Artist category," the statement explained.