The Grammys reschedule for April 3, move to Las Vegas

What happens in Vegas…will be the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

After canceling plans to hold the awards ceremony on January 31 due to the Omicron variant, the Recording Academy has announced that “Music’s Biggest Night” will now take place Sunday, April 3 live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Trevor Noah will return as the host for the ceremony. Details about Grammy Week events like the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala and Clive Davis‘ annual pre-Grammy party will be announced soon.

Hits Daily Double reports that options being considered include holding these events in Las Vegas, holding them in Los Angeles that same week, or holding them the week after the Grammys.

The leading nominee for the Grammy Awards this year is Jon Batiste, who has 11 nods, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R., all of whom have eight nominations.

