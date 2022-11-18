“The Goonies” House Is for Sale

Now is your chance to own a piece of movie history. The Goonies house is up for sale.

The Astoria, Oregon home featured in the film, The Goonies, is on the market for $1.65 million. In 2021, the home was purchased by Sanid Preston. He kept the home open for tourists, but when people began ripping off pieces of the home, it was closed to tourists.

Preston says she wants the new buyer to “love the property as much as she has for 21 years.” What property from your favorite movie would you like to own?