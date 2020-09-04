The Godfather: Part 3 Gets A Re-do And A Rename!

“The Godfather: Part 3” isn’t the worst movie ever made. But it has a reputation for being one of the most DISAPPOINTING . . . given that the first two installments are two of the greatest movies ever made.

Well, Part 3 turns 30 this year, and FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA is creating a brand new cut that will (hopefully) make things right.

Coppola says, quote, “I created a new beginning and ending, and rearranged some scenes, shots, and music cues. With these changes and the restored footage and sound, to me, it is a more appropriate conclusion.

The new cut will be called “The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone”. It’ll have a limited theatrical release in December.

