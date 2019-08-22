The Future King Flies Coach!?

Royal watchers are talking this morning about Prince William and Duchess Kate taking their family on a cheap airline trip.

The family boarded a budget flight from Norwich to Scotland. The tickets were about $90 a pop in American dollars.

A passenger who saw them told The Daily Mail, “The family was sat right at the front. I fly this route all the time and we were none the wiser. No-one knew they were on the flight. Later on, I realized that Kate’s mother was sat a few rows in front of me.”

This is news because Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have received criticism for taking a lot of private jet trips this summer. The other young Royals are being more budget-conscious.

If you were Royalty, wouldn’t you fly private all the time?