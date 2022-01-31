The “Dynamite” suits BTS wore to last year’s Grammys sell for $160k at auction

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The outfits BTS wore during last year’s Grammy Awards have sold for five times over their original estimate at auction.

Julien’s Auctions held the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction over the weekend and say in an official press release that the outfits, which the septet wore to perform “Dynamite,” sold for a whopping $160,000. That wasn’t the only piece of paraphernalia BTS donated to the cause. Selling for 16 times over its estimate was their signed Epiphone Brand 56 Les Paul Pro Ebony Electric Guitar, which went for $64,000.

In addition, three rings belonging to J-Hope hit the auction block and were snatched up for $24,320.

BTS weren’t the only powerhouses to donate items to the charity auction.

Harry Styles donated a signed single of “Watermelon Sugar” that was inscribed with “All my love to you. Treat People with Kindness.” He also threw in three Polaroid pictures and the lot sold for $12,800. In addition, ﻿Katy Perry ﻿gifted the “California Girls” snowflake ensemble that she used in 2010’s “The GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live! – Countdown to Music’s Biggest Night,” which sold for $11,520.

Lastly, the auction contained a piece of clothing from the late Amy Winehouse — a strapless terracotta silk mini dress designed by Matthew Williams that she wore in 2007 — it was purchased for $25,000

All proceeds went to the charity MusiCares, which benefits those in need in the music community.

