The Dunks Is An Uber Driver!

If you’ve ever wondered what former “American Idol” host Brian Dunkelman has been up to, well wonder no more. He’s an Uber driver and in the process of getting a divorce. Happy for the gig for him, sad about the divorce.

According to divorce papers, Dunkelman has been working as an Uber driver since March 2016 and makes about $800 a week. Not too shabby!

Dunkleman says, “I chose to stop doing standup comedy and started driving an Uber so I could be there for my son as much as he needed after our life as we knew it was destroyed.”

To refresh your memory, Dunkleman hosted the first season of “American Idol” with Ryan Seacrest and was let go so Ryan could take over the world being the solo host.

