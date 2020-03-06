The Dua Lipa workout: Singer releases new retro "Physical" video

Hugo Comte

Dua Lipa wants you to get fit -- and get "Physical."

The singer's released another visual for her song of that name, which doubles as a retro Jane Fonda-style workout video.

"Physical" is on Dua's upcoming album, Future Nostalgia, and the video is definitely nostalgic. Dua is the instructor who encourages you throughout the video, while a crew of '80s-styled male and female participants join her in the workout.

The five-minute workout mixes sexy dance moves with hand weights and work on the mat, including the "Hip Thrusters," the "Fonda," the "Crybaby," and the "Rump Shaker." While it's meant to be a joke, you could definitely work up a sweat while trying to follow the moves.

In other Dua news, she pops up on a new remix of Brockhampton's latest single, "Sugar."

