'The Disney Family Singalong' adds Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and more to its already impressive lineup

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording AcademyIf you thought the lineup for The Disney Family Singalong was already packed with an impressive list of A-listers, wait until you hear who else is joining in the fun this Thursday.

Announced late Monday, an additional crop of celebrities volunteered for the hour-long special: Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly, Elle Fanning, and acclaimed composer Alan Menken -- who's behind multiple Oscar-winning Disney songs and scores.

In addition, Disney fans will get to enjoy some epic on-screen reunions, such as Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale along with the rest of the High School Musical cast singing "We're All In This Together."

Dove Cameron confirmed she will reunite with her Descendants co stars for a special singalong performance while those from the Disney TV-movie Zombies and the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will join together, as well.

In addition, those who have been eager to check out Aladdin on Broadway will be treated to a rousing rendition of "Friend Like Me," which will be performed by James Monroe Iglehart and the Broadway Company.

As previously reported, Ryan Seacrest will host the TV event, which will feature celebrities like Christina Aguilera, Michael Buble, Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Gad, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett and John Stamos -- along with their families.

The Disney Family Singalong airs Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

