I can’t even! Yet I have to admit, I don’t watch….I still love her! She and Hoda make such a great duo! It’s sad it’s coming to an end!

KATHIE LEE GIFFORD’s official last day on the “Today” show is April 5th. Grab the tissues, I’m sure there will be LOTS of tears!

Do you watch the show? Do you like her better with Hoda or when she was on with Regis?