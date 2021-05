Listen up Star Wars fan, if you’ve always wanted to join the Dark Side you can do it for $4.3 million.

A home in Houston dubbed the “Darth Vader House” is up for sale. The 4-bedroom, 5 baths over 7,000 square foot home got its name because of the front of the house that is an homage to the image of Darth Vader.

The futuristic home comes complete with a four-car garage and also has blue backlights on the stairs. Who is your favorite Star Wars character?