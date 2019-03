Just like an actual cranberry, this song is bitterly sweet. So great hearing Dolores O’Riordan’s voice carrying on. She passed away in January of 2018.

In an article from Billboard.com, Gary Graff says the Cranberries upcoming album may be called In The End, but things are really just beginning for the album the Irish group finished in the wake of singer Dolores O’Riordan’s death.

I am really liking the animated vid for “All Over Now”. What do you think?

