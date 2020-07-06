The Coronavirus Will Not Delay “Big Brother” Season 22!

Season 22 of Big Brother will go on as scheduled.

Even though we are in the middle of a pandemic, the reality show is built for it since all of the participants will be in isolation with each other inside the Big Brother house. An all-star cast of past contestants will participate. They are expected to fly to Los Angeles, get tested for COVID-19, and quarantine for 2 weeks before the show begins filming.

TMZ reports that the current timetable is for Big Brother to get things going later this month. What other reality shows would be best to shoot during coronavirus?