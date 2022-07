Say goodbye to the Choco Taco!

The beloved Klondike product has been discontinued. A Klondike rep explained, “Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide. We know this may be very disappointing.”

You might still be able to find a Choco Taco in stores as sellers run through their inventory, but they won’t last long.