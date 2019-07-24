The Charles Manson Murder House is Up For Sale

There is this great house located in Los Angeles, the two-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house has a pool and a jacuzzi, oh and it’s the site of where Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were killed by Manson followers in 1969.

The house has been on the market for two weeks and according to the realtor says that there has been plenty of offers for the home, which is listed at $1.98 million. “It’s just such a calm, peaceful, serene environment that I don’t think anybody cares about what happened a long time ago,” Robert Giambalvo told the Los Angeles Times.

Would you want to live in a home where murders took place?