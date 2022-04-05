The Chainsmokers to headline Rob Gronkowski’s Draft Weekend Las Vegas event

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for unKommon events

The Chainsmokers are one of four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski’s favorite artists, so it’s no surprise that they’re headlining Gronk Beach, the football star’s Draft Weekend Las Vegas event, later this month.

Gronk Beach, taking place April 29 at Wynn’s Encore Beach Club, is described as a “high-end pool party environment” that includes food, drinks, and entertainment personally curated by Gronk. In addition to The Chainsmokers, guests will enjoy music by DJ Five, Kim Lee and Deux Twins.

You can get tickets and VIP Tables now at GronkBeach.com.

Gronk Beach, last held in Miami in 2020, featured Rick Ross, Flo Rida, Diplo and Kaskade.

“Prepare for a fun day in the sun at Encore Beach Club, incredible musical performances, unmatched Gronk family energy, and a celebration of all the new rookies entering the league!” Gronk says in a statement.

