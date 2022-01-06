The Chainsmokers tease their first new single since 2019

Rick Kern/Getty Images

It’s been an almost three-year drought, but the wait for The Chainsmokers‘ new music is finally over. The “Closer” singers revealed on Thursday that they’re back in the studio and cooking up something extra special for their fans.

The duo teased an all-new single, called “High,” on Twitter, and it sounds as if they’re returning to their EDM roots. The small teaser contains a thrumming beat, choppy distorted vocals and other electronica elements.

“Who’s ready?” The Chainsmokers ask in the caption, including a purple devil emoji as well as a link to pre-save the new single. They also use the hashtag #TCS4, which is a code name of their upcoming fourth studio album that they’ve been teasing for several years.

The last time the duo tweeted was in February 2020, where they announced a social media hiatus so they could work on the album and “give it the attention it needs.” They also said at the time, “We will be back soon (ish), but other than that next time you see our faces on here, will be when TCS4 is ready… time for album mode.”

Does the announcement of “High” mean the album has been completed, as they previously promised? Already their social media accounts have adopted new imagery, such as profile pictures and purple headers that match the color scheme they picked for their new music teaser.

So far, no date has been given when we’ll hear “High,” nor when we can expect their next record.

The last original single The Chainsmokers released was their Blink-182 collaboration “P.S. I Hope You’re Happy” in December 2019. However, on January 2, the duo released a remix of Bonnie Raitt‘s “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” calling it “a gift for your patience.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.