The Chainsmokers reveal why they limited collaborations on their new album

Presley Ann/Getty Images for JAJA Tequila

The Chainsmokers are breaking tradition with their forthcoming album, So Far So Good. The EDM duo is known for their hot collaborations, but they reveal their latest work features none.

Andrew Taggart told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe that the album’s lack of guests was an organic development. “To be honest, that’s just how it happened,” he said.

The Chainsmokers made a name for themselves due, in part, to the artists they’ve featured on their music. Their best-known songs are collaborations, like “Closer” with Halsey, “Something Just Like This” featuring Coldplay, and “Don’t Let Me Down,” with Daya. The band’s previously said their new album is a reintroduction of sorts, which Andrew says that meant limiting the number of featured artists.

“We have songs with other people right now. They’re not at the place where we wanted and we will do songs with other people going forward,” he explained. “But I think we really wanted to put out an album that’s like, ‘This is the Chainsmokers.'”

Andrew previously revealed his voice is on every track of So Far So Good, which is also a first. When they released the album trailer in April, fans noticed there wasn’t a featured artist on any of the record’s 13 tracks.

As for Alex Pall, he says this album symbolizes a “reset” for The Chainsmokers. “What I think is really great now is we have this foundation that we really believe in, and we have this kind of thesis statement and narrative that it feels like us,” he said, adding the album will show “what we’re trying to say and what we’re trying to sound like.”

So Far So Good arrives Friday, May 13. It’s the follow up to Chainsmokers’ 2019 record, World War Joy.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.