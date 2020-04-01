The Chainsmokers reach the 12 million club with "Closer"

Disruptor/ColumbiaTo date, The Chainsmokers have hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 just once, with their Halsey collab, "Closer." But that song, first released in 2016, has just hit a major sales milestone.

On March 27, "Closer" was RIAA certified for sales of 12 million units. There have only been four other songs that have managed to reached that level or above: Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud," "Love the Way You Lie" by Eminem and Rihanna, "Baby" by Justin Bieber ft. Ludacris, and "Despacito," by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

"Despacito" is the king of them all, actually: It's sold 13 million units, making it the top-certified single in history.

As Forbes notes, just below the 12 million club, there are 10 songs that have sold 11 million units, among them Katy Perry's Firework," "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars, and Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance."

