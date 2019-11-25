The Chainsmokers producing a new music-themed drama for Freeform

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

A year ago, The Chainsmokers said they'd formed a TV and movie production company called Kick the Habit. Now, they've announced their first project.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Alex Pall and Drew Taggart will executive-produce a music-themed drama that's in development at Freeform. Called Drama, it's about a twenty-something musician who leaves behind her indie rock band and her family to move to L.A. and write pop songs.

The Chainsmokers were also supposed to be producing a movie based on their song "Paris," but nothing more has been heard about that project since it was announced last year.

The U.S. leg of The Chainsmokers' current headlining World War Joy tour -- with support acts 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella -- wraps December 6.

