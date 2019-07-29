The Chainsmokers out-earn Calvin Harris, top "Forbes'" Electronic Cash Kings list

ABC/Paula LoboMove over, Calvin Harris: There's a new pair of turntables in town.

The Chainsmokers have topped Forbes' annual Electronic Cash Kings list of the highest-paid deejays and electronic musicians in the world, unseating Calvin Harris, who's topped the list for the last six years.

According to Forbes, between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019, Drew Taggart and Alex Pall raked in $46 million in pretax earnings. The lion's share of the duo's millions came from their residencies at the Wynn's XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas, as well as festivals and private shows, endorsements and, of course, music sales.

Coming in at number two on Forbes' list is Marshmello, who's had tremendous success over the past couple of years collaborating with pop and rock acts like Khalid, Selena Gomez, Anne-Marie, Bastille, Logic and more. The helmet-wearing deejay and producer made $40 million last year. Calvin Harris slips to third, with earnings of just $38.5 million.

Other big names on the list include Steve Aoki, Diplo, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Zedd and DJ Snake.

Here's Forbes' full list of Electronic Cash Kings 2019:

1. The Chainsmokers ($46 million)

2. Marshmello ($40 million)

3. Calvin Harris ($38.5 million)

4. Steve Aoki ($30 million)

5. Diplo ($25 million)

6. Tiësto ($24 million)

7. Martin Garrix ($19 million)

8. David Guetta ($18 million)

9. Zedd ($17 million)

10. Armin van Buuren ($15 million)

11. Kaskade ($14 million)

12. Skrillex ($13 million)

13. Alesso ($12.5 million)

14. Afrojack ($12 million)

15. DJ Snake ($11.5 million, tie)

15. DJ Pauly D ($11.5 million, tie)

15. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike ($11.5 million, tie)

