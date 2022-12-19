The Chainsmokers, Machine Gun Kelly to play ﻿’Sports Illustrated’﻿ Super Bowl party

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Chainsmokers and “my ex’s best friend” singer Machine Gun Kelly are heading to the Super Bowl.

The EDM duo will be among the headliners of the forthcoming ﻿Sports Illustrated Super Bowl bash on February 11: ﻿Sports Illustrated The Party.

The Chainsmokers will be joined by Machine Gun Kelly at the Scottsdale, Arizona, venue Talking Stick Resort. The venue teases the show will feature “over the top production and performances,” such as a “custom-built, festival sized mega-structure.”

“Guests will experience an immersive and breathtaking mainstage along with mesmerizing activations throughout the 100,000+ square foot mega-structure,” a press release teases.

Fans can register on the venue’s website for a presale, which opens Wednesday, December 21, at 12 p.m. ET.

