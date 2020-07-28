The Chainsmokers' Hamptons concert under investigation for reportedly failing to meet CDC guidelines

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Safe & Sound

A Hamptons charity drive-in concert held by The Chainsmokers is now under investigation by the New York state commissioner after video footage of the event surfaced that showed attendees not adhering to CDC guidelines.

A letter sent by Governor Andrew Cuomo‘s office to Southampton’s Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman demanded answers as to how such an event was allowed.

According to Page Six, the letter read, “I am greatly disturbed by reports concerning the ‘drive-in’ concert held in your town this past weekend, which apparently involved thousands of people in close proximity, out of their vehicles, a VIP area where there was no pretense of a vehicle, and generally not adhering to social distancing guidance.”

Schneiderman shared with the outlet that he will issue a response by end of day Tuesday and said that his office will also be looking into the details of the event, noting that permits only granted parking spaces for cars not any small areas for people to gather around them.

The event organizers, In The Know Experiences and Invisible Noise, also issued a statement that they followed all of the CDC protocols and detailed the multiple steps that were taken to ensure everyone’s safety.

“Upon arrival, individuals within each car had their temperatures taken and were also provided complimentary face masks before driving to their designated 20′ x 20′ spot,” the statement read.

They also add that in addition to placing multiple sanitizing stations throughout the grounds, they also instituted “temperature checks for all attendees, sanitization of restrooms every 10 minutes, local security enforcing guests to wear their masks both in and out of their designated areas, contact tracing, clearly marked parking zones, as well as providing complimentary face masks upon arrival.”

By Danielle Long

