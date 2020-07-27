The Chainsmokers garner massive crowd at charity drive-in concert

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Safe & Sound

Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the show must go on.

The Chainsmokers held a charity drive-in concert in the Hamptons over the weekend and judging by the video footage obtained by TMZ it was a huge success. The video, which was taken from the side of the stage shows what looks like a full lot of concertgoers enjoying the performance.

According to the outlet, precautions were taken to ensure everyone’s safety on the 100-acre property including temperature checks before entry. Concertgoers were also given face masks for free and there was an abundance of hand sanitizer available.

Attendees were also expected to remain socially-distanced, and although they don’t appear to be shoulder to shoulder in the footage, they don’t seem to be spaced at least six-feet apart either.

TMZ reports that the ticket packages for the event went for as much as $25,000, and while that’s a lofty price to pay for a concert it was for a good cause. All proceeds from The Chainsmokers concert went to No Kid Hungry, Southampton Fresh Air Home, and the Children’s Medical Fund of New York.

By Danielle Long

