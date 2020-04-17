The Chainsmokers donate 20,000 KN95 masks to NYC and Las Vegas hospitals

Danilo Lewis

Danilo LewisThe Chainsmokers have answered the call to help medical workers in two of the U.S cities hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic — New York and Las Vegas.

The “Closer” duo, consisting of Alexander "Alex" Pall and Andrew "Drew" Taggart, donated 20,000 KN95 masks — 10,000 each — to NYC’s Weill Cornell Medicine and University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

The masks were transported with the help of the Diocesan Emergency Task Force and the NYPD and LVMPD.

Weill Cornell Medicine and UMC each took to their respective Twitter pages to thank the duo.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.