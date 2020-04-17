The Chainsmokers donate 20,000 KN95 masks to NYC and Las Vegas hospitals

The Chainsmokers have answered the call to help medical workers in two of the U.S cities hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic — New York and Las Vegas.
The “Closer” duo, consisting of Alexander "Alex" Pall and Andrew "Drew" Taggart, donated 20,000 KN95 masks — 10,000 each — to NYC’s Weill Cornell Medicine and University Medical Center in Las Vegas.
The masks were transported with the help of the Diocesan Emergency Task Force and the NYPD and LVMPD.
Weill Cornell Medicine and UMC each took to their respective Twitter pages to thank the duo.
Sincerest thanks to @TheChainsmokers for donating 10,000 N95 masks to #WCM to protect our #HealthcareHeroes on the frontlines. Grateful to #NewYorksFinest from @NYPD and @BrooklynDiocese's Emergency Taskforce for ensuring safe delivery of #COVID19 supplies. #TogetherWithWCM pic.twitter.com/OZYOZjSLxb
— Weill Cornell Medicine (@WeillCornell) April 16, 2020
