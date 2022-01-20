The Chainsmokers confirm their new album is “finally done now”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Pandora

It’s been over two years since The Chainsmokers put out new music and, after bowing out of social media in 2020 to give their new album their full attention, they confirmed the news fans have been dying to hear… TCS4 is done.

“It’s finally done now. Thank you for giving us time to rediscover ourselves, our music, and our love for why we do this. The truth is, we could have only made this album now. And we can’t wait to share it with you,” Alex Pall and Drew Taggart wrote in a joint statement on Thursday.

The message came in a multi-part chain that saw the Grammy winners explaining why they took their time developing their fourth studio album, which they admit they “wish we could have made… four years ago.”

As for why the group retreated from the public eye in 2019, they said they “felt a little bit lost” at the time. “We decided we needed to take some time to reflect and rediscover what made us most excited about this project,” they shared in a follow up tweet. “We escaped to Hawaii with some friends and gave ourselves permission to not create anything at all if we didn’t want to.”

The Chainsmokers say they lasted four days before they felt the urge to make music and produced a song fans will hear “soon.” They said the track made them fall back in love with music, adding, “We hadn’t felt that way since the beginning of our career” and that they created “the backbone of this album” while in Hawaii.

They said they then spent the next two years “picking apart every song” and making “them the absolute best they could possibly be.” An announcement regarding the album’s name and release date is forthcoming.

