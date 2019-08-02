The Chainsmokers bring Daya, Bebe Rexha, The Fray's Isaac Slade onstage at Lollapalooza

ABC/Lou Rocco

ABC/Lou RoccoYou may not remember, but in 2016, The Chainsmokers added two members of the band The Fray -- Joe King and Isaac Slade -- to the writing credits of their biggest hit, "Closer," after it was pointed out that it sounded an awful lot like The Fray's hit "Over My Head (Cable Car)." Thursday night at Lollapalooza, The Chainsmokers came full circle by bringing Isaac Slade onstage with them.

In fact, Drew Taggart and Alex Pall not only performed "Closer" with Slade, but they also played "Over My Head." Guess he's not angry about the whole ripping-off-my-song thing.

Other guests who The Chainsmokers brought onstage during their set Thursday night included Bebe Rexha, to sing their new collab "Call You Mine," and Daya, who joined the duo for their joint Grammy-winning hit "Don't Let Me Down."

Lennon Stella, who's featured on The Chainsmokers' single with Illenium, "Take Away," also joined the guys onstage.

