The Chainsmokers are ready for their next country collaboration

ABC/Image Group LA

Last year, The Chainsmokers teamed up with country star Kelsea Ballerini for the hit song "This Feeling." It was actually The Chainsmokers' second country collabo: they'd previously done a song with Florida Georgia Line. Now they're eyeing a different country star for yet another one.

"We're open to it," says The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart. "We've been talking to Thomas Rhett for a while, trying to figure out something with him."

While Thomas Rhett is a chart-topping country star, he's also had some success on the pop charts. A few years ago, his song "Die a Happy Man" was a top-25 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, and his current single, "Look What God Gave Her," has reached the Hot 100 top 40 and is climbing.

"What's cool about the potential of working with him is, I think we see eye to eye on what we wanna do with a country artist...it's the same [thing] that he wants to do with a non-country artist," explains Drew. "We've been writing a bunch of songs and sending them back and forth. Maybe it'll never happen, but hopefully it does."

Drew says The Chainsmokers are all about crossing genres, and they're glad that so many other artists are willing to do it ,too.

"We grew up liking every genre of music and I feel like that's pretty evident in a bunch of the songs we've made over the past few years," Drew says, noting, "We feel really lucky that we live in a time where country artists are open to working with us, and people in hip-hop and people from pop."

"The dance music community was pretty closed off about eight years ago," Drew reveals. "So we're fortunate that things have turned out the way they have."

