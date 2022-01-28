The Chainsmokers are flying “High” with their brand new single

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vega

The Chainsmokers are back and they’re flying high!

The EDM pop duo not only dropped their brand new single “High” at midnight Friday, they also graced fans with the visuals to match.

The music video is a classic game of cat-and-mouse as one of the band members goes on a dangerous chase after a woman through airplanes, cranes, and decrepit buildings before eventually following another woman off the edge of a building and awakening amongst the debris alone.

During the chase, The Chainsmokers sing of the disappointment they have for someone who says they are going to change but doesn’t, while also acknowledging the enabling role they’ve played in the person’s behavior.

“You only say you love me when you’re high / It’s like we go through the same sh** every night / Oh, why? Oh, why? / You always swear that s***’s gonna change, but it never does,” they sing in the chorus.

“I know it’s my fault, I pick up your phone calls / When it’s half past one and you’re halfway drunk / You say you love me and it sounds so dumb /But you’re the only one I can’t run away from,” the second verse begins.

“High” is the lead single off of The Chainsmokers forthcoming album TCS4. A release date has not yet been announced.

