The Chainsmokers are building their new album by releasing one song at a time

Danilo LewisIf you’ve been wondering why The Chainsmokers have been releasing one-off singles throughout the course of this year, it’s because they’re building an album, one song at a time.

The latest track off their upcoming World War Joy project is the song “Takeaway,” featuring rising pop star Lennon Stella and co-produced by DJ Illenium. The official video for the song dropped Wednesday.

The video was shot at The Vessel, a new Instagram-friendly climbable sculpture at Hudson Yards in New York City.

“We are so lucky to have had the opportunity to be one of the first artists to create a music video with The Vessel!” The Chainsmokers say in a statement. “We are from New York so to be a part of something that will be a huge part of New York City history is incredibly special to us.”

They add, “We also had to run up a ton of stairs in this video all day so we hope people appreciate that hahaha...”

“Takeaway” follows The Chainsmokers’ Bebe Rexha collab “Call You Mine.” Both tracks will be included on their ongoing building album, along with previously released “Do You Mean,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and bülow, “Kills You Slowly,” and “Who Do You Love” featuring 5 Seconds of Summer. They’ll continue to piece together the album throughout the rest of the year.

The Chainsmokers’ World War Joy North American tour, with openers 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella, kicks off September 25.

