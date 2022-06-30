The Chainsmokers approve of “Paris” becoming abortion rights anthem

Courtesy Disruptor/ Columbia Records

TikTokers have transformed The Chainsmokers‘ 2017 dance hit “Paris” into an abortion rights anthem — and the Grammy winners completely approve.

Abortion rights supports have focused on the lyric “If we go down/ Then we go down together” when making their videos. So far, over 130,000 TikToks have used the sound clip.

“It was brought to our attn that our song Paris is trending on tik tok right now around women supporting each other in different states in regards to abortions rights which really is something special to witness,” the EDM duo tweeted and highlighted several videos that have stood out to them the most.

The “Closer” singers added, “And any artist or creator right now not speaking up for the women that support them in their own careers should feel ashamed.”

The Chainsmokers then spoke out again when a TikToker asked if the duo had any idea “their little pop song about Paris would be used to fight for reproductive rights?”

Drew Taggart responded on TikTok, “We did not see that coming but are glad that something we wrote is being used to support a cause we believe in.”

The duo recently performed the song live and shared the audience’s reaction. They captioned the video, “This song has so much more meaning every time we perform it now.” The Chainsmokers vowed they will permanently add the track to their set list, adding, “If we go down then we go down together. last night in atlanta and every night from now on.”

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that granted women the constitutional right to seek an abortion. Since then, protests have swept the nation and numerous artists, including Halsey, Pink, Mariah Carey and Taylor Swift, have spoken out against the ruling.

