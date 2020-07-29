The CDC Wants To Know When You’ll Cruise Again

The CDC wants to hear from you about what it would take to start cruises again.

The 28 question survey is seeking suggestions on how to handle cruises in the pandemic and afterward. What can cruise ships do to prevent COVID transmission, how frequently crew members and guests be tested, and how cruise ships should handle travel restrictions are some of the questions on the survey.

You can do the survey at regulations.gov until September 21st. How long would it take you to get back on a cruise ship?