The Caped Crusader, Eddie Murphy Thanks Barack Obama For What? And Celebs See Ghosts Too! Let’s Discuss With Trending With Tracy!

Batman?! NOT a hero?! That is literally what Robert Pattinson – who is playing Batman in the new movie – said! Robert says he’s just a complicated character.

Well, maybe you shouldn’t play him then…he is an American hero!

Zoe Kravitz is playing Catwoman to his Batman and maybe she will knock some sense into him

My fav Batman – Michael Keaton! and of course the original Adam West!

The Batman is slated to hit theaters on on June 25, 2021.

If you missed the comedy of Eddie Murphy, you have 1 person to thank for him coming back to the game! BARACK OBAMA!

It all went down like this – Eddie won a Mark Twain Prize so he got to meet the president! And the first thing Obama said to Eddie was “When are you doing stand-up again?!” And the rest is history!

Eddie is currently working on Coming To America 2, Beverly Hills Cop 4 and Triplets! With Arnold and Danny Devito!

Celebs….just like us…they see ghosts too!

Kate Hudson says she and her mom Goldie Hawn can both sense spirits. And she says that if you see one, you’re supposed to, quote, “[tell it] what year it is and that they don’t belong there.”