The Beyhive is swarming: Taylor Swift accused of copying Beyonce's Coachella performance

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesThe Beyhive is coming for Taylor Swift.

Following Taylor's Billboard Music Awards performance last night, many Beyonce fans took to social media to accuse Taylor of ripping off Bey’s 2018 Coachella show.

Taylor opened the awards show with a debut performance of her new song "ME!" with Brendon Urie. It featured a drumline that many felt looked suspiciously similar to the marching band Beyonce used.

"Taylor tried to copy Beyonce performance, but ended up looking like a high school pep rally #Mayochella," one person tweeted.

Another Twitter user posted side-by-side screen grabs of the performances and wrote, "the beyoncé i want vs the beyoncé my mom says we have at home."

Others were quick to come to Taylor's defense, pointing out that Taylor has used marching bands in her performances several times before.

"Girl, it's drums... Beyoncé wasn't the first to use drums in a performance and Taylor definitely isn't either," one person wrote. "…Y'all need to stop comparing the most general things just because you don't like Taylor."

This isn't the first time fans have compared Beyonce and Taylor. Taylor was also accused of copying of Beyonce’s "Formation" video in her "Look What You Made Me Do" video.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.