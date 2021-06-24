KVJ Polls | KVJ Show The Best South Florida Food Truck Poll! Vote Here Share: Vote On Our Poll! The Best South Florida Food Truck? Bagel Boyz (Stuart) Big Worms BBQ (Fort Pierce) Blitzkreig BBQ (Okeechobee) Brothers Q (Port Salerno) La Catrina (Miami) Cousins Maine Lobster G’s Hibachi The Florida BBQ Company (Port Saint Lucie) Leftovers Food Shack Meatheads BBQ Melted Madness Ps561 The Red Taco Truck (Stuart) Reef kitchen El Rucon Silver Spork Sunset Sliders Tacos al Carbon TMI Tres Tacos World Famous Eggroll Truck Created with Poll Maker