The BEST Easy 4th of July Cocktail Recipes

Happy Independence day America! Having a barbecue and need a star cocktail? Or maybe you just want something fun to give the kids? Well look no further, we’ve got you covered. Here’s an easy way to get a perfect layered drink, all you need is your favorite red, white, and blue beverages. Pour the red on the bottom then fill the cup with ice, carefully pour your Sprite or other clear/white beverage using the back of a spoon, and then lastly add your blue layer. If you want to make it adult-friendly you can use alcoholic drinks or mix your favorite clear alcohol into your juice before layering! To watch the tutorial, click here!