KVJ Show The Best Chicken Wings In South Florida Poll! Share: The Best Chicken Wings In South Florida Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza Grease (WPB) Tree’s Wings (WPB) Bokampers MEAT Eatery and Taproom (Boca) Rocksteady Jamaican Bistro (Boca) Bru’s Room Fratellis (Deerfield Beach) Duffy’s Dave’s Last Resort (Lk Worth Beach) Rum Shak (Lk Worth Beach) Pirate’s Well (PBG) Flanigans Hurricane Grill and Wings The Thirsty Turtle (Juno Beach) Uncle Mick’s (Jupiter) Southport Raw Bar (Ft Lauderdale) Wilton Wings (Ft Lauderdale) Lucille’s Bad to the Bone Sistrunk Smitty’s Wings (Ft Lauderdale) Shuck N’ Dive (Ft Laud & Islamorada) The Cage Bar & Grill (Hollywood) Rickey’s (Hollywood) BC Tacos (Davie) Twin Peaks Geronimos Grill (Davie) Uncle Al’s (Davie) The Foundry (Pompano) Chez Porky’s (Pompano) Jose’s Uncle Al’s Sports Cafe (Sunrise) Wings N’ Things Sports Grill (Pembroke) JT’s Sports Bar and Grill (Pembroke) Wings Plus 3 Sons Brewing (Dania Beach) Shenanigans (Dania Beach) Lefty’s Wings & Grill (PSL) Yard House Create a quiz