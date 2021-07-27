KVJ Show

The Best Chicken Wings In South Florida Poll!

 

The Best Chicken Wings In South Florida

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza
Grease (WPB)
Tree’s Wings (WPB)
Bokampers
MEAT Eatery and Taproom (Boca)
Rocksteady Jamaican Bistro (Boca)
Bru’s Room
Fratellis (Deerfield Beach)
Duffy’s
Dave’s Last Resort (Lk Worth Beach)
Rum Shak (Lk Worth Beach)
Pirate’s Well (PBG)
Flanigans
Hurricane Grill and Wings
The Thirsty Turtle (Juno Beach)
Uncle Mick’s (Jupiter)
Southport Raw Bar (Ft Lauderdale)
Wilton Wings (Ft Lauderdale)
Lucille’s Bad to the Bone
Sistrunk Smitty’s Wings (Ft Lauderdale)
Shuck N’ Dive (Ft Laud & Islamorada)
The Cage Bar & Grill (Hollywood)
Rickey’s (Hollywood)
BC Tacos (Davie)
Twin Peaks
Geronimos Grill (Davie)
Uncle Al’s (Davie)
The Foundry (Pompano)
Chez Porky’s (Pompano)
Jose’s Uncle Al’s Sports Cafe (Sunrise)
Wings N’ Things
Sports Grill (Pembroke)
JT’s Sports Bar and Grill (Pembroke)
Wings Plus
3 Sons Brewing (Dania Beach)
Shenanigans (Dania Beach)
Lefty’s Wings & Grill (PSL)
Yard House