Finding a good bathroom at SunFest isn’t easy! Especially, when you’re a girl.

Ladies and gentlemen I present to you a bathroom at SunFest that has….

A/C Is an actual building Place to put your drink Lots of stalls Lots of sinks Always has TP & Soap

Some people know about this bathroom but most just stroll by and end up in a port a potty. If you see this path, follow it to the best bathroom…