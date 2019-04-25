The Bathroom Break Guide For “Avengers: Endgame”! It’s Over 3 Hours, Ya Know!

Since “Avengers: Endgame” is three hours long, people are seriously stressing over whether or not they can sit through it without taking a bathroom break. Well, one website is offering a guide to the best times to sneak out for some relief.

Here is the tip sheet

There are only 4 times that are optimal for bathroom breaks, and as far as I can tell, the sentences they use to describe the good times are not spoilers. I can’t guarantee that as I haven’t seen the movie….so if you want to set a timer instead….these are the times:

55 minutes in

1 hour 3 minutes in

1 hour 10 minutes in

and last one

1 hour 40 minutes in

Still need to go after this? Sorry bud… you’re in the endgame now!!