The Barefoot Contessa To Your Thanksgiving Day Rescue!

Health officials might have recommended that you put large Turkey Day celebrations on hold, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t scale down for your immediate household.

Supermarkets are selling smaller birds and side dishes can be shrunk; which is exactly how celebrity chef is helping out.

Taking to Instagram, Ina Garten, who you know as the Barefoot Contessa, shared what she calls her best “Micro Thanksgiving” recipes.

With Haricots Verts, Chipotle Smashed Sweet Potatoes, and Herb and Apple Bread Pudding on the menu, there’s still plenty to give thanks for this year.

Just ‘nuke it!