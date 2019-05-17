The Backstreet Boys release "reimagined" version of "I Want It That Way"

ABC/Paula LoboSaturday, May 18 marks the 20th anniversary of the release of the Backstreet Boys' most popular album, Millennium, and to mark the occasion, the band has released a "reimagined" version of their signature tune, "I Want It That Way" -- one of three massive singles from the record.

The new version is stripped down and acoustic, allowing you to hear every word -- although they still don't make any sense.

In a statement, the group writes, "What a journey it’s been! From our visits to MTV’s TRL studio in the heart of Times Square to selling out worldwide tours in minutes to meeting so many of you and sharing countless memories, it’s been a crazy ride and we want it that way."

"Each and every one of you have been the perfect fan and have made us feel larger than life," they continue. "Believe us when we say, no one else comes close to having as amazing fans as we do! It’s gotta be you guys. We would never be able to say enough ‘thank yous’ but wanted to share a little something to show how grateful we are."

BSB just kicked off their DNA World Tour, which will arrive in North America on July 12.

