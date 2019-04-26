The Backstreet Boys close down their Las Vegas residency Saturday, but AJ McLean says they may return: "It's such a heartfelt city"

Denise Truscello

Denise TruscelloThis Saturday night, after 81 shows, more than 300,000 tickets sold and more than $38 million in gross revenue, the Backstreet Boys will close out their Las Vegas residency, Larger Than Life, at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. But it may not be the last time you'll see the Boys in Sin City.

Following in the footsteps of Celine Dion and Elton John, both of whom closed down their original residency shows at Caesars Palace and then launched new ones, Backstreet's AJ McLean says the group may very well come back one day in the future to headline another production.

"I mean, we would love to go back to Vegas," AJ tells ABC Radio. "It's an easy, easy job, everybody out there's just been so welcoming, Vegas is such a heartfelt city."

"There's such a great community -- Nick [Carter] moved out there!" he adds, "I mean, it's been so much fun."

After Britney Spears proved that '90s pop stars could be successful in Vegas with her Piece of Me residency, Larger than Life opened in March of 2017. During its two-year run, Larger Than Life drew the largest residency audience in Las Vegas history, selling more than 6,000 tickets for the July 1, 2017 performance.

Over the years, the show also raised $180,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, because a dollar from every ticket sold has been earmarked for the organization.

Before the group can think about returning to Vegas, though, they're going to tour the world in support of their #1 album DNA. The tour kicks off May 11 in Portugal, and right now has dates scheduled through the middle of September.

