The Bachelorette may get canceled

PASADENA, CA – APRIL 29: Chris Harrison speaks onstage during the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 29, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

There’s been a lot of controversary surrounding ABC’s The Bachelor lately which now has insiders saying the next season of The Bachelorette might not happen.

According to Reality Steve, the fate of the show is unknown.

“What I reported to you after the [Women Tell All] taping 2 weeks ago, when checking back with it this weekend, I was told the same thing: Katie was going to be the ‘Bachelorette,” Reality Steve wrote. “Now, I don’t see that happening. We don’t even know if there WILL be a ‘Bachelorette’ season. Maybe they delay it past BIP. There are so many questions right now, and unfortunately, I know you all want answers, but we just don’t have them all at this time.”

“It honestly wouldn’t surprise me if the season got pushed back a bit. It’s probably unlikely, but if it does film, the whole aspect of who’s hosting it becomes a big question. And I think ABC will have to answer to rather shortly. If ‘Bachelorette’ does film as scheduled, filming would start in about a month. That may seem like plenty of time, but that’s if everything was running smooth in the franchise. Which it isn’t. At all,” he added.

Katie Thurston, who was on this current season of The Bachelor, was reported to be the next Bachelorette but she has denied those rumors.